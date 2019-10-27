Seahawks' Justin Britt: Season-ending injury feared
The Seahawks believe Britt has a season-ending knee injury, and he'll have an MRI to confirm, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Britt left Sunday's game against the Falcons in the first half and was ruled out almost immediately. An MRI should reveal the nature of Britt's injury and whether he'll be healthy for the 2020 season -- the final year of his contact. The Seahawks are expected to roll out Joey Hunt at center going forward, barring a trade before Tuesday's deadline.
