The Seahawks opted to pick up Britt's team option that extends through the 2020 season, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old has started every game that he has been active for Seattle since the team drafted him back in 2014. Britt appears to be the guy up front for Russell Wilson and this Seahawks bunch for the foreseeable future.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories