Seahawks' Justin Britt: Signs contract extension
Britt signed a three-year, $27 million contract extension with the Seahawks on Tuesday, freelance NFL reporter Adam Caplan reports.
Britt had been in the final year of his rookie deal, and his new extension keeps him under contract with Seattle through the 2020 campaign. He'll be expected to continue in his role as the team's starting center.
More News
-
Seahawks' Justin Britt: Full participant at Wednesday's practice•
-
Seahawks' Justin Britt: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Justin Britt: Will play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Justin Britt: Game-day decision•
-
Seahawks unveil final injury report in preparation for Super Bowl•
-
Seahawks release Thursday bye-week practice report•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...