Britt signed a three-year, $27 million contract extension with the Seahawks on Tuesday, freelance NFL reporter Adam Caplan reports.

Britt had been in the final year of his rookie deal, and his new extension keeps him under contract with Seattle through the 2020 campaign. He'll be expected to continue in his role as the team's starting center.

