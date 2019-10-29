Play

Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that Britt suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over Atlanta, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

The team feared that Britt suffered a season-ending knee injury in the game, and their thoughts were confirmed following an MRI. Britt will likely head to injured reserve, and barring any trades or new signings, Joey Hunt will be the starting center for the remainder of the season. Britt will look to get healthy for the 2020 season, which is the final year of his contract.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories