Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Absent from injury report
Coleman (chest) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of the Seahawks' Week 16 game against the Cowboys, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Coleman exited Sunday's loss to the Rams with a minor chest injury. His absence from the injury report suggest's he's in no danger of missing time going forward.
