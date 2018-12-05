Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Defensive outburst in win
Coleman had 10 tackles (eight solo) and a half-sack in Sunday's 43-16 win over the 49ers.
Coleman's set a new career high with Sunday's production, as he previously hadn't exceeded seven tackles through 47 games. The 25-year-old should continue to serve as the Seahawks' nickelback heading into next Monday's game against the Vikings.
More News
-
Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Signs tender•
-
Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Given second-round tender•
-
Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Plays increased role in 2017•
-
Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Absent from injury report•
-
Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Injury seems minor•
-
Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Suffers chest injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Get a sneak peek at Dave Richard's Week 14 preview before waivers run.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...