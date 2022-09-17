Coleman (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Coleman popped up on the injury report as a limited participant Thursday, but he didn't practice Friday and was initially listed as questionable. However, he's since been downgraded to out. Coleman operated as the Seahawks' primary slot corner in the season-opening win over the Broncos, so in his absence, Coby Bryant will likely garner that role in Week 2, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.