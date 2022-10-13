Coleman (calf) was listed as a full participant on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Coleman has not played since Seattle's season opener due to a lingering calf injury, and he was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's loss to New Orleans despite returning to practice in a limited fashion last Wednesday. However, the veteran's health seems to have taken some significant strides after practicing without any limitations in Week 6. Coleman recorded five tackles over 49 defensive snaps in Week 1, and he should line up as the Seahawks' nickel corner behind Mike Jackson and Tariq Woolen when available again.