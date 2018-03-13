Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Given second-round tender
Coleman received a second-round tender Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coleman was set to become a free agent come Wednesday, but now teams will be required to give up a second-round pick to obtain the 24-year-old cornerback. He spent two seasons with New England before coming to Seattle in 2017. Coleman finished last year with 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions.
