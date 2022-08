Coleman lined up as the nickel corner with the starting defense at Monday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Coleman averaged just 22 snaps per game with the Dolphins last season, but he'll take on a more significant role if he can hold off the competition for the starting nickel corner role. Ugo Amadi -- who has been filling in for Quandre Diggs (ankle/rest) at free safety during training camp -- will be his main competition for the gig.