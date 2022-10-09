Coleman (calf) is inactive Week 5 against the Saints.
While Coleman showed encouraging participation on the practice field this week, the nickel corner will ultimately miss his fourth consecutive contest for Seattle. His next chance to return will be Week 6 when Seattle welcomes Arizona to town.
