The chest injury Coleman suffered in Sunday's loss to Rams appears to be a minor injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Coleman sustained the injury while colliding with a teammate in the first half, but still played 44 of 71 defense snaps Sunday. The 24-year-old's status should become clearer once practice begins this week, but it seems he should be expected to play Week 16.

