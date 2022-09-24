Coleman (calf) is doubtful to play in Sunday's contest against Atlanta, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

While it is unclear just when his injury arose, Coleman has been unable to make his season debut due to an unspecified calf injury. Although Artie Burns (groin) was able to log a full practice Thursday, it's unclear whether he'll suit up. If that's the case, it's likely the rookie Coby Bryant will take over the team's starting slot corner role if Burns isn't healthy enough Sunday.