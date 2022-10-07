Coleman (calf) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Saints, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Coleman logged back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, marking his first practice time since suffering a calf injury against the Saints in Week 2. He appears to be trending in the right direction, but Seattle may elect to keep him sidelined for at least one additional game to protect him from a potential setback. However, if he does return, he'll likely take over his usual role as the team's top nickel corner behind Mike Jackson and Tariq Woolen.