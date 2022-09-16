Coleman (calf) was listed as a limited participant in Seattle's practice report Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

While it is unclear when the injury arose, Coleman logged a limited practice Thursday due to a calf injury. The 29-year-old cornerback played 49 of the defensive snaps during the team's season-opener against Denver. Coleman's participation during Friday's practice should help provide more clarity regarding his status for Sunday's game against the 49ers.