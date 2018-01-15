Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Plays increased role in 2017
Coleman marked 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the 2017 season.
Coleman played a majority of his defensive snaps because Byron Maxwell sat out six games due to hamstring and foot injuries, and when Maxwell returned, Richard Sherman's season ended due to an Achilles injury. Regardless, he was up to the task and posted the best stats of his career by a long shot. If the rest of the corners are healthy in 2018, though, Coleman will have to fight to play the same role again.
