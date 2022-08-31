The Seahawks signed Coleman on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Coleman was released ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, but as expected, he returned to the team a day later. The veteran defensive back has been working as a nickel corner during training camp and preseason action.
