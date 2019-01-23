Coleman made 55 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups and one interception in the 2018 season.

Coleman was given plenty of responsibility, as he played 40 or more snaps in 12 of 16 games logged 45 in the playoff loss to Dallas. He rewarded the coaching staff for that decision in Week 14 against the Vikings when he scooped up a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown to cinch an important win. This was Coleman's second year in Seattle, and he'll become an unrestricted free agent in March.

