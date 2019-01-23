Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Respectable 2018 campaign
Coleman made 55 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups and one interception in the 2018 season.
Coleman was given plenty of responsibility, as he played 40 or more snaps in 12 of 16 games logged 45 in the playoff loss to Dallas. He rewarded the coaching staff for that decision in Week 14 against the Vikings when he scooped up a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown to cinch an important win. This was Coleman's second year in Seattle, and he'll become an unrestricted free agent in March.
More News
-
Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Seals win with defensive TD•
-
Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Defensive outburst in win•
-
Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Signs tender•
-
Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Given second-round tender•
-
Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Plays increased role in 2017•
-
Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Absent from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...