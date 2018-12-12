Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Seals win with defensive TD
Coleman had one solo tackle and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Monday's 21-7 win over the Vikings.
Coleman scooped up Kirk Cousins' fumble late in the fourth quarter and returned it 29 yards for the touchdown to put the finishing touches on Monday's victory. The 25-year-old has been busy the last two weeks, as he totaled 10 tackles and a half-sack last week against the 49ers. Coleman should remain in his role as nickelback as the Seahawks face the 49ers again in Week 15.
