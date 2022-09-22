Coleman (calf) did not participate during the Seahawks' practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Coleman failed to suit up in Week 2 after being listed as questionable with an unspecified calf injury. With the 29-year-old and fellow cornerback Artie Burns (groin) both sidelined, rookie Coby Bryant recorded five tackles while playing 67 percent of Seattle's defensive during Sunday's loss to San Francisco. Coleman will likely need to work his way back into practice Thursday or Friday before sliding back in as the Seahawks' starting nickel corner in Week 3.