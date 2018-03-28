Seahawks' Justin Coleman: Signs tender
Coleman signed his second-round tender Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coleman will remain in Seattle, where he recorded 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions last season. The 25-year-old could see an even larger role in the Seahawks' defense next season, given the departure of Richard Sherman.
