Currie (undisclosed) has landed on the Seahawks' injured reserve &#8203;per the NFL's official transaction log.

After going unclaimed on the waiver wire, Currie is set to spend the season on IR. His only chance to play this year will be if he and the team come to terms on an injury settlement.

