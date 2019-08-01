Seahawks' Justin Johnson: Achilles injury suspected

Johnson may have suffered an Achilles injury Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Johnson was carted off the field during Thursday's practice. If the Mississippi State product has indeed sustained an Achilles injury, it will likely spell the end of his rookie season.

Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11396737-marquez-valdes-scantling-packers-td-2018-1400.jpg

    What to watch for in preseason

    With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 3.0

    How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...