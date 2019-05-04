Seahawks' Justin Johnson: Signing with Seahawks

Johnson signed a contract with the Seahawks on Friday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was one of 12 undrafted free agents -- and one of two tight ends -- signed by Seattle on Friday. The Mississippi State product will have an opportunity to fight for a roster spot, although he faces some stiff competition from veterans Will Dissly, Nick Vannett and Ed Dickson, among others.

