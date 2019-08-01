Seahawks' Justin Johnson: Suffers lower leg injury

Johnson was carted off the field during Thursday's practice due to a lower leg injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The details and severity of Johnson's injury remain undisclosed. The undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State faces an uphill battle to earn a depth spot in Seattle's tight end room, and any time he misses to injury would further decrease his chances of making the 53-man roster.

