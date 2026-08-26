The Seahawks signed Jones to a contract Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jones was waived by Seattle previously in August but will now make a return to the team. The running back was likely re-signed to play Emanual Wilson's (hamstring) role in Friday's preseason finale against the Chiefs. It is highly unlikely that Jones makes it much longer than Friday with the team and will likely once again be waived come cutdown day. While he will most likely not make the 53-man roster, the running back has a good chance to be a practice squad staple for the team throughout 2026.