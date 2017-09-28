Seahawks' Justin March-Lillard: Claimed by Seattle
March-Lillard was claimed by the Seahawks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
March-Lillard was waived by the Dolphins earlier in the week. He'll provide needed depth at outside linebacker with D.J. Alexander (hamstring) out of commission and Dewey McDonald (knee) on injured reserve.
More News
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...