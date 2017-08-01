Senior (knee) enters training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Liz Mathews of USA Today Sports reports. "His knees just didn't make it through the offseason," head coach Pete Carroll said. "He had something that was bothering him so he's just not ready to go yet."

Senior, the 210th pick in April's draft, was not provided with a timeline for a return as he battles back from an undisclosed knee injury.