Play

Senior (knee) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

If he gets healthy, Senior could be eligible for an injury settlement, thus making him available for other teams. His inability to keep his knees healthy makes him unappealing to most franchises, though.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories