Seahawks' Justin Senior: Reverts to IR
Senior (knee) cleared waivers and reverted to Seattle's injured reserve, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
If he gets healthy, Senior could be eligible for an injury settlement -- thus making him available for other teams. He could also be one of two IR players Seattle elects to activate, though that seems less likely. His inability to keep his knees healthy makes him unappealing to most franchises.
