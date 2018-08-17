Seahawks' Justin Stockton: Inks deal with Seattle

Stockton signed a contract with the Seahawks on Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Stockton is coming off a successful career as part of Texas Tech's pass-heavy offense, where he was able to show off his abilities as both a runner and pass catcher. With the Seahawks currently dealing with a couple injuries at the running back position, Stockton will provide an extra body for them in the backfield, but he should be considered a long shot to make Seattle's final roster.

