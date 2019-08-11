Seahawks' Juwon Young: Signs with Seattle

Young signed with the Seahawks on Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Young, an undrafted free agent out of Marshall, spent a few weeks with Detroit in May and early June. Prior to that, he also got a tryout at the Seahawks' rookie minicamp and apparently did enough for the team to want him back as a depth option.

Our Latest Stories