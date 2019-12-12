Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Absent from injury report
Wright (finger) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Despite dislocating his finger in Week 14's loss to the Rams, Wright won't miss a beat. It's possible the veteran linebacker wears extra protection on his finger going forward, but there's no indication he'll fall out of his typical every-down role. Wright continues to be a valuable IDP asset, as he's second on the team with 109 tackles while already reaching a new career high of eight pass breakups.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries have made figuring out who to start at wide receiver harder every week. Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Mostert valuable
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.