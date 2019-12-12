Play

Wright (finger) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Despite dislocating his finger in Week 14's loss to the Rams, Wright won't miss a beat. It's possible the veteran linebacker wears extra protection on his finger going forward, but there's no indication he'll fall out of his typical every-down role. Wright continues to be a valuable IDP asset, as he's second on the team with 109 tackles while already reaching a new career high of eight pass breakups.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories