Wright (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune Reports.

Wright sat out last week's win over the Packers after aggravating his knee during a Week 10 loss to the Rams, and is still managing his recovery. The veteran linebacker's chances of suiting up against the Panthers are murk at best. If Wright is unable to play Week 12, Austin Calitro is expected to slot into the starting lineup once more.

