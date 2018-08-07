Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Back at practice
Wright (groin) returned to practice Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Wright missed just a few days because of the groin issue, so the initial minor tag on the injury held true. The veteran outside linebacker should work back into the first-team defense and is expected to retain his starting role after posting 71 tackles during 2017.
