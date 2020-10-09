Wright (illness) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Wright missed practice Wednesday with a non-COVID-19 related illness, and as evidenced by this news, he's shaken the ailment off. With Dalvin Cook and the Vikings coming to town Sunday, Wright will be leaned upon heavily to slow down the run offense now that he's healthy.
