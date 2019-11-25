Play

Wright tallied 12 tackles -- one for a loss -- in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.

Wright dealt with a shoulder issue during the preceding week, but he showed no signs of weakness in this contest. The 30-year-old linebacker paced the Seahawks in stops, and he now has 95 this season, ensuring he'll hit the 100-tackle milestone for the fifth time in six seasons as long as he stays healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories