Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Compiles 10 tackles
Wright produced 10 solo tackles and two pass breakups against the Cardinals on Thursday.
This is the third time in four games that Wright has racked up a double-digit tackle count. The 28-year-old backer is one of many on the Seahawks' defense that should always be on fantasy owners' radars.
