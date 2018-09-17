Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Could make season debut against Cowboys
Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Wright (knee) may be ready to play in Week 3's game against the Cowboys, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
Wright has been recovering from knee surgery since the end of August, but Carroll seems optimistic that the linebacker will be back at practice this week after seeing him run last week. An official update on Wright's health should come once the Seahawks release their first injury report next week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy impact of Gordon in New England
The Patriots are trading for Josh Gordon, and here's what it means in Fantasy.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...