Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Wright (knee) may be ready to play in Week 3's game against the Cowboys, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Wright has been recovering from knee surgery since the end of August, but Carroll seems optimistic that the linebacker will be back at practice this week after seeing him run last week. An official update on Wright's health should come once the Seahawks release their first injury report next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories