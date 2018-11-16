Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Could miss another game or two
Wright (knee) may need another game or two to recover, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Wright didn't play Thursday against the Packers as he tries to recover from a knee injury sustained in Week 10. The Seahawks are hoping that the extra time between Thursday and their next game will benefit Wright greatly in his recovery. Even with the extra time, the team is concerned that Wright could miss another game, or even two. More should become clear as the Seahawks' next game -- on Nov. 25 -- draws closer.
