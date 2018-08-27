Wright is in danger of missing Week 1 after having arthroscopic knee surgery Monday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Initial reports suggested Wright may have left the team for a preventative blood-spinning procedure, but it turns out he had something a bit more serious done, with coach Pete Carroll even saying that Shaquem Griffin needs to be prepared for a possible Week 1 start, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. The rookie fourth-round pick is a promising prospect, but he shouldn't be viewed as a one-for-one replacement for Wright in IDP leagues.