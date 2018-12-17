Coach Pete Carroll said Wright (knee) "has a shot" to play Sunday against the Chiefs, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wright was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday and is expected to take the practice field again this week. The 29-year-old has missed the last five games, so he'll likely need to practice fully at some point before returning to game action. Wright's status should received further clarification once the Seahawks return to practice Wednesday.