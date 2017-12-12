Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Day-to-day with concussion
Wright (concussion) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.
It seems like Wright's availability will come down to the wire. If he's forced to sit Sunday, D.J. Alexander and Terrance Garvin could be in store for unexpected playing time, especially if Bobby Wagner (hamstring) is also deemed unfit to play.
