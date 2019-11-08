Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Dealing with knee issue
Wright (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Wright missed 11 games last year due to a knee injury, but he hasn't showed any issues this year by consistently logging over 90 percent of the defensive snaps. His practice status leading up to Monday's tilt against the 49ers is worth monitoring since the 30-year-old is a valuable IDP asset, ranking fourth in the league with 78 tackles through nine games (8.8 average).
