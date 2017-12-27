Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Diversified stat line Sunday
Wright posted six tackles, two pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery Sunday against the Cowboys.
A stat line like this proves how versatile Wright is, and he now has reached 100 tackles for the fourth consecutive campaign and has a career-high six pass breakups this season. Wright played all 76 defensive snaps Sunday, and the same should be expected in Week 17 against the Cardinals, as the Seahawks are still in the playoff hunt.
