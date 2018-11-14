Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Doubtful for Thursday
Wright (knee) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Packers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Wright aggravated his knee during Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams, logging just 60 percent of the snaps on defense in his third game of the season. It's a major loss for the Seattle defense, especially with Mychal Kendricks still serving a suspension. Shaquem Griffin and Austin Calitro are the top candidates to account for Wright's usual snaps in a three-down role.
