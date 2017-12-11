Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Exits with concussion
Wright was removed from Sunday's game against the Jaguars in the second half with a concussion, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
With Bobby Wagner (hamstring) already out of the game, Seattle's talented linebacking corps doesn't look much like its usual self. D.J. Alexander, Michael Wilhoite and Terence Garvin are taking on extra snaps in the fourth quarter.
