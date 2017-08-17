Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Expected back Monday
Wright (knee) is expected to return to practice on Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Wright has been out of practice since Tuesday while he's gotten his knee checked out for what was thought to be a minor ailment. His return Monday confirms that it isn't anything overly serious and shouldn't limit him come the regular season.
More News
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Getting knee looked at•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Posts fifth game with double-digit tackles•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Totals fewest tackles in two years Sunday•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Posts another 10-tackle game•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Picks up third sack Monday•
-
Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Posts double-digit tackles in tie at Arizona•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...