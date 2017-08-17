Play

Wright (knee) is expected to return to practice on Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Wright has been out of practice since Tuesday while he's gotten his knee checked out for what was thought to be a minor ailment. His return Monday confirms that it isn't anything overly serious and shouldn't limit him come the regular season.

