Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Expected to return Sunday
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he thinks Wright (concussion) should be able to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Wright was held out of Sunday's blowout loss to the Rams due to concussion, but Carroll thinks that the linebacker has cleared protocol and should be ready to go for Week 16. Look for an official update on Wright to come later in the week when the Seahawks release their first practice report.
