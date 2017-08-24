Wright is expected to play in Friday's preseason contest against Kansas City, Lindsey Wisniewski of USA Today Sports reports.

Wright missed some time last week due to a non-invasive knee procedure that was at the time left unclarified. He underwent Regenokine therapy, which is a medical procedure in which an individual's own tissue is minipulated and placed back in the body. He isn't the first athlete to do this, though it isn't a common procedure. His knee appears to be recovering well and isn't expected to hold him back going forward.