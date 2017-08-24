Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Expects to play Friday
Wright is expected to play in Friday's preseason contest against Kansas City, Lindsey Wisniewski of USA Today Sports reports.
Wright missed some time last week due to a non-invasive knee procedure that was at the time left unclarified. He underwent Regenokine therapy, which is a medical procedure in which an individual's own tissue is minipulated and placed back in the body. He isn't the first athlete to do this, though it isn't a common procedure. His knee appears to be recovering well and isn't expected to hold him back going forward.
